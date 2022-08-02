EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Richard Reynolds, owner of Black Forest Retreat, a wedding venue in Black Forest, was accused of scamming dozens of brides in 2021.

In October 2021, FOX21 News reported forty victims had been scammed by Reynolds, with a total of $260,000 lost.

Last week, Reynolds pled guilty to felony theft. He faced 16 felony charges for promising all-inclusive wedding services to victims and then pocketing the money.

Courtesy of FOX21 News, Black Forest Retreat.

The judge set Reynold’s bond for $300,000.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on September 20 at 1:30 p.m. at the El Paso County courthouse.

Reynolds could face up to six years in prison with three years of mandatory probation.