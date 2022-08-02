EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Richard Reynolds, owner of Black Forest Retreat, a wedding venue in Black Forest, was accused of scamming dozens of brides in 2021.
In October 2021, FOX21 News reported forty victims had been scammed by Reynolds, with a total of $260,000 lost.
Last week, Reynolds pled guilty to felony theft. He faced 16 felony charges for promising all-inclusive wedding services to victims and then pocketing the money.
The judge set Reynold’s bond for $300,000.
He is scheduled to be sentenced on September 20 at 1:30 p.m. at the El Paso County courthouse.
Reynolds could face up to six years in prison with three years of mandatory probation.