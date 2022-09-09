PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for information regarding the burglary of a Pueblo business on Thursday.

According to PPD, around 4 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, officers responded to Graham’s Grill on Jerry Murphy Road regarding a burglary alarm. When officers arrived, they found the door to the restaurant had been broken in and the ATM machine from inside the restaurant was missing.

The owner of Graham’s Grill said the restaurant had also been burglarized on Sept. 4, and a large amount of liquor had been stolen.

Surveillance video from the Sept. 8 robbery shows what appears to be two men carrying the ATM out of the business:

If anyone has information regarding these two burglaries, contact Detective Jeff Maize at 719-553-3281 or Detective Shane Pope at 719-553-2441. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.

If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.