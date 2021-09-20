WATCH: Suspect caught on video during car jacking, now arrested

PUEBLO, Colo.– On Friday, Sept. 17 around 7:30 p.m., the Pueblo Police Department responded to a report of a car jacking incident near Lake Minnequa Reservoir in Pueblo, Colo.

The suspect who has been identified as Bobby Trujillo was attempting to steal a white 2007 Pontiac Torrent, threatening the driver of the vehicle with a handgun.

Trujillo left the scene at a high rate of speed after shooting at the victims. Officers located the vehicle on Highway 50 where a pursuit was initiated. Trujillo had disabled his vehicle when he attempted to force the car between 2 vehicles, becoming wedged in place at the intersection of N. Elizabeth Street and Highway 50.

The suspect attempted to evade police on foot, when he was caught on video by Bobbi Garcia, who gave FOX21 permission to share this video.

Trujillo was asked to drop his weapon which he complied with, but continued running from law enforcement. With the assistance of a citizen, Trujillo was taken into custody by Pueblo Police Officers and a black .45 caliber handgun was recovered.

The suspect has been arrested on the following charges:

Criminal attempt 2nd degree homicide

Aggravated Robbery

Criminal mischief

Felony Eluding

Reckless Driving

Violation of Restraining Order

Trujillo has had multiple arrests in the past with a variety of charges from 1st Degree Assault, restraining order violations, etc. He was a featured Safe Streets wanted fugitive in August of 2020 for Aggravated Robbery and Assault with a Deadly Weapon.