WANTED: Suspect for theft, eluding deputies, and hit and run case

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is searching for a suspect for theft, eluding deputies, and a hit and run.

On Tuesday, around 1:23 p.m. deputies were dispatched to a store located on Widefield Boulevard for a man stealing clothing items and automotive parts.

According to deputies, when they arrived the car eluded law enforcement and the pursuit was quickly terminated.

EPSO said the same suspect crashed into a car at Fountain Mesa Road and Caballero Avenue and then fled the scene of the crash. The car was later recovered abandoned at Mesa Ridge High School.

The suspect was last seen on foot heading eastbound on Mesa Ridge Trail. The suspect is described as a white male in his early 20’s, medium build with blonde and gray hair. He has tattoos on his right cheekbone area, right shoulder, and on his right and left forearms.

Courtesy of EPSO

Courtesy of EPSO

If anyone has information on the suspect or recalls seeing the recovered suspects car which is a black 2018 Nissan Sedan bearing Colorado license plate, CPJ192, at the scene of these crimes please contact us. Any information may prove valuable in solving the case.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking for anyone with information regarding this case to call our Patrol Tip Line at 719-520-7777 or to email Deputy Dominic Rios at DominicRios@elpasoco.com.