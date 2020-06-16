Wanted suspect arrested in checkout line at Best Buy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Officers arrested two people on warrants at a northern Colorado Springs Best Buy Monday afternoon, according to police.

Police said around 5:30 p.m., they got word that the suspects, whose names were not released, were at the Best Buy on Academy Boulevard. Officers arrested one suspect in the passenger seat of her car, and the other suspect in the store checkout line, according to police.

Police said both women were carrying meth and large amounts of cash. They were both booked into jail.