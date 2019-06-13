Wanted suspect arrested after leading officers on chase down Ute Pass, causing multiple crashes

A wanted man was arrested after causing multiple crashes while leading law enforcement officers on a chase down Ute Pass Wednesday morning, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said it happened around 9:45 a.m., when they were conducting routine traffic enforcement on Highway 24 along Ute Pass. Deputies spotted a car that was speeding, weaving, and cutting across multiple lanes of traffic. When they tried to pull it over, the driver, later identified as 49-year-old Christopher Allen, continued speeding westbound up Ute Pass, according to deputies.

Allen hit a utility trailer being towed by a pickup truck, then, a few minutes later, hit a highway divider, according to deputies. He lost control and came to rest facing eastbound in the westbound lanes of the highway. He then sped off again, headed westbound. When deputies tried to pull him over again, he sideswiped an unmarked El Paso County Sheriff’s Office car. He then turned around and headed eastbound, according to deputies.

Deputies continued to chase the car until it crashed into an uninvolved car in the area of Highway 24 and 21st Street. Allen then jumped out and ran along Fountain Creek, according to deputies. Police brought in a K9 and drone to help find Allen. He was located after about 45 minutes of searching.

Deputies said Allen was already wanted on several outstanding felony warrants. He was arrested on those warrants, as well as new charges of aggravated motor vehicle theft, felony eluding, driving under the influence of drugs, reckless endangerment, leaving the scene of multiple accidents, reckless driving, and failure to wear a seatbelt.

Deputies said one civilian was injured in the incident. No law enforcement officers were injured.

Deputies are now looking for the owner of the utility trailer the suspect hit. If you were pulling a utility trailer carrying equipment on Highway 24 near Cave of the Winds around 9:50 a.m. Wednesday, you’re asked to contact the sheriff’s office.