Wanted man charged with four felonies following multi-agency car chase

PARK COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities say a man suspected of an armed robbery and domestic violence has been apprehended following a multi-county and agency pursuit.

On Friday, Dec.10, Park County Deputies responded to a report of a domestic violence in the area of Highway 24, close to the Park County and Teller County jurisdiction line. As the situation unfolded, deputies learned the suspect was also involved in a possible armed robbery in Park County.

Deputies tried to pull over the suspect’s vehicle, but the driver refused to stop. A pursuit started with the suspect’s vehicle, Park County and Teller County Deputies, and Colorado State Patrol.

Park County Deputies left the chase after the suspect drove several miles into Teller County. Teller County Deputies and Colorado State Patrol then continued the pursuit and were joined by Woodland Park Police Officers.

The car chase ended in Woodland Park after spike strips were deployed, but the suspect ran from the disabled vehicle. He was soon taken into custody by Teller County Deputies and Woodland Park Police Officers.

The suspect has been identified as Xavier Doucette, 25, who was wanted on several FPD charges.

Doucette was booked into the Park County Jail on his warrant out of Fountain and charged with four felonies including: Menacing, False Imprisonment, Vehicular Eluding and Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender. He was also charged with Child Abuse, Domestic Violence related charges and at least nine other traffic related charges.