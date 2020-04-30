Wanted fugitive arrested in Fountain

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A man on the run from the law was captured Wednesday in Fountain.

Detectives with the Fountain Police Department’s Directed Investigations and Community Engagement Team (D.I.C.E.) were in the area of Plaza Drive and Provincial Drive around 4 p.m. attempting to locate 35-year-old Michael Rollins Sr. Detectives spotted Rollins walking and upon initiating contact, a foot chase ensued. A few minutes later, Rollins was arrested in the Security neighborhood on the eastside of South Highway 85.

Rollins was wanted on warrants for the following charges: Two counts of Tampering With a Witness or Victim, two counts of Violation of Protection Order, two counts of False Reporting to Authorities, Second Degree Kidnapping with a Deadly Weapon, Second Degree Assault, Felony Menacing, False Imprisonment, Harassment, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, First Degree Interdiction of Contraband, Second Degree Burglary, Criminal Mischief and Habitual Criminal. Rollins also caught new charges stemming from the apprehension, which include Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Resisting Arrest and Obstructing a Peace Officer.

Rollins was booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center.

Anyone with information, or is a witness to this investigation, is asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Communication Center at (719) 390-5555; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634 STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.