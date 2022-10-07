(CUSTER COUNTY, Colo.) — A man has been arrested for alleged Sexual Assault on a Child, after a standoff on Thursday, Oct. 6 east of Westcliffe.

According to a Facebook post by the Custer County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), the Florence Police Department (FPD) requested the assistance of CCSO in arresting Brandon Allen, a fugitive wanted on a warrant for Sexual Assault on a Child.

FPD had received information that Allen was staying in a camper off of Tyndall Street north of Rosita. CCSO said they also received information that Allen was armed with a 9mm handgun.

CCSO obtained a search warrant and set up a secure perimeter at the location where they believed Allen to be staying. Deputies attempted to negotiate a peaceful resolution, but after several hours, they called in the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team.

Additional attempted negotiations failed, and a chemical irritant had to be used inside the camper to subdue Allen. He was taken into custody at 6:15 p.m., CCSO said, and medically cleared of the irritant by Custer County EMS and the Wet Mountain Fire Protection District.

Allen is due in Fremont County Court Oct. 12.