Wanted fugitive arrested after leading officers on chase through eastern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A wanted fugitive was captured Wednesday after leading officers on a car chase through eastern Colorado Springs, then breaking into a home in an attempt to escape arrest, according to police.

Police said the suspect, who was wanted on warrants for attempted homicide and a parole violation, was first spotted around 1 p.m. at the Citadel Mall. Officers tried to stop him, but he used his car to push an unoccupied parked car out of the way and speed away, according to police. The officers did not chase him.

Then, officers spotted the suspect in the area of Dublin Boulevard and Tutt Boulevard. He drove around in circles until tactical units hit his car, taking out a front wheel, according to police. Officers pursued the suspect, but eventually called off the chase.

They then followed the marks the car left in the roadway to Cottonwood Tree Drive, where they saw the suspect jump into a backyard and break into a house. Officers went into the home, and the suspect, who was carrying a gun, tried to leave out a basement door, according to police. When officers confronted him, he threw the gun down and surrendered, according to police.

Police said the suspect, whose name has not been released, was treated at the hospital for injuries he sustained while breaking through the window. He was then booked into jail on his warrants, along with charges of trespassing, felony eluding, and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

Police said no officers or civilians were injured in the chase.