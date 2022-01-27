Wanted felon discovered in Pueblo, police find him hiding in an attic

PUEBLO, Colo. — A wanted felon has been apprehended after police discovered he was hiding in a home, specifically, an attic.

On Wednesday, Jan. 26, at approximately 9:25 p.m.; Pueblo Police responded to the 2600 block of S. Prairie Ave. in attempt to contact a wanted party, Casey Green Jr., 20.

According to Pueblo police, Green is an FBI Safe Streets Wanted Criminal. He had two felony warrants and one misdemeanor warrant for his arrest for Flight Escape – Escape from Staff Secure Facility and Weapon Offense – Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender – Burglary / Arson. Green is known to possess guns, an escape risk, and a known felon.

Officers saw Green in the residence and set up a perimeter. Police said Green would not willingly come out, at which time a search warrant was authored and SWAT was activated.

Negotiators made brief contact with Green, who quickly stopped communications. Announcements were also given; however, Green refused to exit the residence. After an several hours standoff, SWAT officers introduced several tactics and eventually entered the residence. Green was found hiding in the attic.

He was taken into custody without further incident and transported to the Pueblo County Detention Center where he was booked in on his warrants.