(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — A Cañon City man is under arrest for multiple counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Child after a vigilant Walgreens employee alerted police about suspicious images of children that the man had developed at the store.

The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) said an attentive employee at a Walgreens store on Fremont Drive made the arrest possible, and police commended the employee and management on their “swift and decisive action” to report the suspicious images.

CCPD said police became aware of the situation when the department was alerted about photographs sent to the Walgreens photo lab for development. According to the report to police, the photos depicted what appeared to be underage girls in various stages of undress.

CCPD Detective Kyle Hance responded to the Walgreens store and determined that the photos did in fact depict images of young girls, and he also gathered information on the person who requested the photos be developed, 69-year-old Terry Vance of Cañon City.

Courtesy: Cañon City Police Department

The detective investigated further, including interviews and search warrants, and developed probable cause to arrest Vance on nine counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Child. CCPD said Vance has already had his first appearance in court and has been released on a $2,000 bond.

CCPD said despite Vance’s arrest, the case is still under investigation and detectives are working to identify the people who were depicted in the photos, along with setting up interviews with potential victims.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact CCPD’s Investigations Unit.