VillaSport employee accused of sexual assault on a child

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado Springs man is being charged with two counts of sexual assault on a child after he allegedly asked two 7-year-old girls to touch his genitals.

The incident allegedly happened at VillaSport in northern Colorado Springs.

“We have been members here for six years,” mother of two Devin Schlaufman said. “He’s been here for a couple of years. You see him, and you know him.”

According to the arrest affidavit, 22-year-old Ryan Callins worked at VillaSport. The affidavit stated that Callins asked the two girls to touch his “ticklish spot,” better known as his crotch area. It then stated the two girls did, because they didn’t understand what it meant.

“It’s disgusting,” Schlaufman said. “You think of your children, and that’s the last situation you want them to be put into.”

The documents stated that the incident happened sometime in 2018. It wasn’t reported to police until February 2019. In March, according to the documents, Colorado Springs police contacted the gym. The affidavit stated that the general manager of the gym was unable to provide employment records without a warrant.

CSPD came back with a warrant 15 days later. The documents stated Callins’ employment records confirmed that the girls were at VillaSport several times when Callins was working.

According to the affidavit, Callins was terminated from VillaSport on November 13.

“We should have been informed that at one point in time there was an alleged child sexual assault going on,” Schlaufman said. “We should have been told.”

We reached out to CSPD for further comment, but they have not responded.

Below is the full statement from VillaSport: