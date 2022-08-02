EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s office is investigating a motor vehicle theft from July 20.

EPSO said it happened at the corner of E. Woodman Road and Foxtail Meadow Lane in an unincorporated area of the county. They said that’s where a person’s car was stolen from the parking lot at their place of work.

The stolen vehicle is a 1992 Nissan pickup with a black topper and a crack in the rear window.

Surveillance video from that location recorded three suspects arriving in their own car. The first suspect got into the victim’s car and drove off. He is described as a man of thin-build. He was wearing a light-colored button-up shirt with a dark shirt underneath, dark pants, and a baseball cap.

The second suspect is a woman of thin-build, blond hair, wearing a dark tank top and dark pants.

The third suspect is described as a shorter man or woman wearing a dark tank top and dark pants.

The suspect vehicle is a red Subaru Outback with possible damage to the passenger-side rear bumper and no hubcaps.

EPSO is asking anyone with information regarding this case to call their tip line at 719-520-7777.