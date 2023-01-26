(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) Robbery Unit is requesting help from the community in identifying an attempted robbery suspect.

According to CSPD, the robbery attempt happened on Sunday, Jan. 15 at approximately 9 p.m. at the 7-Eleven store in the 300 block of South Academy Boulevard.

CSPD said the suspect approached an employee, pulled a weapon, and demanded the cash register. The suspect was not given any money and he ran from the store before officers arrived.

No one was injured during the attempted robbery, CSPD said. The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man in his 20s or 30s, between 5’8″ – 5’10” tall with a thin build.

View surveillance video of the suspect below:

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or who has information about the crime is asked to contact Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers at (719) 634- STOP (7867).