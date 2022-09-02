COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has released the body camera footage from multiple incidents involving Randy Bishop, the Colorado Springs man who was sentenced for two assaults and the attempted murder of a police officer, as well as the murder of Thomas Anthony Faircloth in 2019.

WARNING: Some details may be disturbing, discretion is advised.

Nov. 25, 2019

According to arrest affidavits released alongside the body camera footage, the string of incidents involving Bishop began when he was arrested on Nov. 25, 2019 on domestic violence-related kidnapping and assault charges, as well as two active warrants at the time for felony failure to comply.

After his arrest, Bishop was transported to the hospital for medical clearance, before being transported to jail. During medical treatment, hospital staff requested Bishop’s handcuffs be removed, and the accompanying detective was required to wait outside the examination room.

During this treatment, Bishop ran from the examination room, struggled with and assaulted the detective, stole the detective’s gun and fired shots, before he escaped from the hospital in a stolen vehicle. The detective in this instance was in plain clothes and a police vest, and was not wearing a body camera at the time.

Read the full arrest warrant for this incident here.

Jan. 11, 2020

Just before midnight on Jan. 11, 2020, Officer Beau Becker with CSPD pulled over a driver at the intersection of Arrawanna Street and Galley Road for a registration violation. After running the driver’s information, Officer Becker had reason to suspect that the identity was false and that the driver had warrants out for his arrest.

Officer Becker returned to the car and asked Bishop to step out of the car. Without warning, Bishop pulled a gun and shot Officer Becker in the chest, hitting his bulletproof vest and body worn camera. Due to the gunshot, the video stopped working, but the audio recording continued.

The below video is the partial video and remaining audio from Officer Becker’s body camera, followed by footage from the body camera worn by CSPD Officer Mattox, who arrived on the scene to assist when Officer Becker initiated the stop. Officer Mattox was standing on the passenger side of Bishop’s car when the shots were fired, and returned fire after taking cover behind her cruiser.

WARNING: The video below may be disturbing, viewer discretion is advised.

Click here to read the full arrest warrant for the attempted murder of an officer.

Jan. 26, 2020

Just after noon on Jan. 26, 2020, CSPD received a call saying that Bishop was in the 900 block of Tammany Drive, in a neighborhood off of Airport Road and Murray Road. When officers arrived, Bishop tried to escape in a car but was stopped when a CSPD cruiser blocked his car from leaving.

Bishop was taken into custody without incident, and officers located a handgun in the floorboard of his car. He was subsequently charged with possession of a weapon by a previous offender (POWPO) in this incident.

Click here to read the full arrest warrant for Bishop’s POWPO arrest.

July 12, 2022

On July 12, 2022, Bishop was sentenced to 48 years for the assault on officers and the attempted murder of Officer Becker. That sentence is in addition to a life sentence for the 2019 murder of Thomas Anthony Faircloth.

To watch all of the body camera footage from each of these incidents as released by CSPD, click here.