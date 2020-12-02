Victims of the double-homicide identified in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a double-homicide from November 28.

Officers were called to a shooting around 1:27 a.m. at a home in the 11000 block of Hanging Valley Way. When officers arrived, they found two dead men inside the home. Detectives have conducted multiple interviews and are continuing the investigation into this shooting incident.

On November 30, the El Paso County Coroner’s Office completed the autopsy of the deceased men. They have been identified as 22-year-old Francis McKinnis III and 18-year-old Wolfgang Massie. Both victims are residents of Colorado Springs. While the Coroner’s Office will make the official cause and manner of death determination, these deaths are being investigated as homicides.

McKinnis and Massie’s deaths are the 36th and 37th homicide investigation in the City of Colorado Springs in 2020. The CSPD investigated 24 homicides at this time last year.

This continues to be an active investigation. Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.