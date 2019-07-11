Victim treated in hospital after stabbing on E. Platte Ave.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo — A person is being treated in the hospital for a serious injury after police say they were stabbed in the 3000 block of East Platte Avenue.

CSPD Patrol Officers say it happened at about 6:00 a.m. on Thursday morning. The victim was taken to the hospital for advanced medical care.

Police say the suspect fled the seen before they arrived. Detectives with the Domestic Violence/Adult Sexual Assault Unit are assisting with the investigation.

Anyone who witnessed this event or has more information is urged to call CSPD at 719-444-7000.