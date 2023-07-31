(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is looking for a pair of suspects from an early morning robbery on Monday, July 31.

CSPD said on Monday around midnight, officers were called to the 5800 block of Constitution Avenue near North Powers Boulevard about a theft where the victim was threatened with a firearm.

Police found the victim and learned that a suspect had allegedly stolen items and when the victim tried to retrieve their property, a second suspect allegedly showed a gun. The suspects left the area in a vehicle and police could not immediately find them.