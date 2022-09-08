COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says that late Wednesday, Sept. 7 a man was shot in the area of Barnes Road and Powers Boulevard.

According to CSPD at around 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 7, officers were called to Solar Ridge Drive near Barnes Road and Powers Boulevard for a reported shooting. When officers arrived they found an adult with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

CSPD has not identified the suspect, and the investigation is ongoing. If anyone has information or video of the shooting, please call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.