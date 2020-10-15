Victim shot in robbery attempt in southeastern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for the man who shot another man in a robbery attempt in southeastern Colorado Springs Wednesday night.

Police said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the area of Astrozon Boulevard and Aerotech Drive. The victim told police he was walking home when a man confronted him and demanded he empty his pockets. When the victim hesitated, the suspect threatened to shoot him, according to police.

The victim turned and ran, and as he was running, the suspect shot him in the leg, according to police.

The victim flagged down a passing driver, who took him to the hospital.

Police said the victim was seriously injured but is expected to survive.

The suspect is described as about 6 feet to 6 feet 2 inches tall, with a medium build. He was wearing all black clothing, a black snap-back hat, and a black face covering.

No suspects have been arrested.