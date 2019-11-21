Victim shot during robbery attempt in southern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are searching for the two people who shot a man during a robbery attempt in southern Colorado Springs Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. on Venetucci Boulevard just south of the World Arena. The victim was walking in the area when two men approached him and told him to give them his belongings, according to police. The victim started to run away, but was shot in the leg.

Police said the victim’s wound was not life-threatening.

The suspects have not been found. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 719-444-7000.