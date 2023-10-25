(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has announced the identity of the victim of a stabbing in which a 22-year-old woman was arrested for First Degree Murder.

The stabbing occurred just before 6 p.m. on Oct. 21 in the 500 block of South Cedar Street, just west of Prospect Lake. When officers arrived on scene, they found a man suffering from at least one stab wound. Despite life-saving measures by first responders, the man succumbed to his injuries, CSPD said.

On Oct. 23, the El Paso County Coroner identified the victim as 27-year-old Adonais Gallegos of Colorado Springs. 22-year-old Marianna Guerra was arrested for First Degree Murder in connection to his death.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

While the cause and manner of death will be determined by the coroner, Gallegos’ death is being investigated as a homicide. This is the 27th homicide in the City of Colorado Springs in 2023, CSPD said. At this time in 2022, there were 40 homicides investigated.

CSPD said the investigation is active and ongoing, and asked anyone who has information or who is a witness to contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000. You can also make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at (719) 634-STOP (7867).