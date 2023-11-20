(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has released the identity of the man killed in a shooting at the El Paso County Courthouse on Thursday, Nov. 16.

28-year-old William Winters was found dead by responding law enforcement shortly after 10 a.m. after 29-year-old Shaquille Brown allegedly shot Winters. Although the El Paso County Coroner will determine the official cause and manner of death, Winters’ death is being investigated as a homicide.

William Winters (Right) has been identified as the victim in a shooting at the El Paso County Courthouse. Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

Brown was arrested on Thursday following the shooting and has been charged with First-Degree Murder.

Brown alleges that he shot Winters out of fear for his life, following an altercation at Blondie’s nightclub in April 2023. Winters was reportedly carrying a baby carrier at the time of the shooting, which can be seen in security footage referenced in court documents. Brown is also charged with Child Abuse for endangering the life of the baby.

This is the 29th homicide in the city of Colorado Springs in 2023. At that same time in 2022, there were 42 homicides investigated.

CSPD said this remains an active and ongoing investigation, and asked anyone with information or who is a witness to this incident to contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000. To remain anonymous, you can also contact the Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867).