(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A 48-year-old woman has been identified as the victim of an early morning shooting that occurred near the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center on Friday, June 23.

Officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) originally responded to the 1500 block of East Boulder Street regarding shots fired around 3:07 a.m. on Friday. When officers arrived, they found 48-year-old Nancy Mascarenas dead of an apparent gunshot wound.

Mascarenas was from Clovis, New Mexico, according to CSPD. She was identified by the El Paso County Coroner on Monday, June 26.

Photo courtesy of Mascarenas’ family, provided by CSPD

CSPD said Mascarenas’ cause and manner of death will be determined by the coroner, though her death is being investigated as a homicide.

This is the 13th homicide in the City of Colorado Springs in 2023. At this time in 2022, there were 26 homicides being investigated.