(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A person trying to disarm a man with a knife during a fight on a Mountain Metro Transit bus was cut in the evening hours of Tuesday, Aug. 1, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

Police said on Tuesday, at around 8 p.m. a 911 call about a man allegedly threatening someone with a knife came in. Officers were called to the bus stop near Childrens View and Boulder Street. CSPD said a fight happened on the bus and a person who tried to disarm the man was cut trying to grab the knife.

According to CSPD, there were no serious injuries in the fight and the man was arrested when officers arrived on the scene.