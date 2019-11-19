Victim in fatal Colorado Springs shooting identified as 15-year-old boy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The person killed in a shooting in central Colorado Springs Friday night has been identified as a 15-year-old boy.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Friday at an apartment complex at 2250 La Salle Street, which is in the area of Union Boulevard and Constitution Avenue. The victim died on the scene. He has been identified as Isaac James, 15, of Colorado Springs.

Police are investigating James’ death as a homicide. There’s no word on whether any suspects have been identified or arrested.

James’ death is the 24th homicide in Colorado Springs this year. At this time last year, there were 31.