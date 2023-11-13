(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The victim of a deadly shooting on North Murray Boulevard near Platte Avenue has been identified, and a suspect has been arrested, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

The victim has been identified by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office as 36-year-old Brandon Kmetetz of West Palm Beach, FL.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

CSPD said officers and medical personnel originally responded just before 2:45 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 10 to the 400 block of North Murray Boulevard on an unknown medical emergency involving a man. After the man was pronounced dead on scene, a gunshot wound was discovered. The CSPD homicide unit responded to assume the investigation.

During the investigation, detectives identified 27-year-old Ontony Hatcher of Colorado Springs as the suspect in the case and obtained a warrant for his arrest on charges of First Degree Murder, Second Degree Murder, and Aggravated Robbery. CSPD said Hatcher turned himself in to the El Paso County Jail on Nov. 11.

Courtesy: FOX21 News Photojournalist Christopher Hernandez

Courtesy: FOX21 News Photojournalist Christopher Hernandez

Courtesy: FOX21 News Photojournalist Christopher Hernandez

While the Coroner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of Kemetetz’s death, it is being investigated as a homicide, CSPD said. This is the 28th homicide in the City of Colorado Springs in 2023. At this time in 2022, there had been 42 homicides.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, and CSPD asked anyone with information or who is a witness to this incident to contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000. To remain anonymous, you can contact the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867).