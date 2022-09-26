COLORADO SPRINGS — A 31-year-old man is facing one murder charge and the possibility of additional charges after he allegedly stabbed his mother and an unidentified man to death on the city’s northwest side.

The stabbing happened just after 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). CSPD said officers with the Sand Creek Division responded to a home in the 1200 block of Dancing Horse Drive, off of West Woodmen Road, and found two people, a woman and a man, suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The two victims were transported to the hospital, where the woman died of her injuries. She has been identified as Deborah Parker-Lykins.

The second victim remained in the hospital over the weekend, but succumbed to his injuries on Monday, Sept. 26. His identity is not being released until the El Paso County Coroner’s Office can determine an official cause and manner of death, CSPD said.

The suspect, 31-year-old Cody Parker, was arrested the night of the stabbing for the murder of Parker-Lykins, who CSPD confirmed is Cody Parker’s mother. Parker was also arrested on charges of aggravated assault of the second victim, but CSPD said those charges will be amended to include the murder of the man.

Parker was transported to the hospital the night of the stabbing for self-inflicted injuries, before being transported to the El Paso County Jail.

Parker-Lykins and the unidentified victim’s deaths are being investigated as the 35th and 36th homicides in Colorado Springs in 2022. At this time last year, CSPD had investigated 25 homicides.

This is still an active investigation and anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call CSPD at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.