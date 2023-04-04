(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The victim of a homicide in Security-Widefield that happened on Friday, March 31 has been identified as 29-year-old Brandon Bunyard, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO).

EPSO said, on Saturday the Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a call stating that there was a shooting. The caller indicated a person was shot in a home on the 6900 block of Sullivan Avenue, east of Fountain Mesa Road in the Security-Widefield area of unincorporated El Paso County.

Deputies responded to the location and found Bunyard, who was shot. Deputies began life-saving measures, and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene.

Bunyard was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

An investigation by EPSO identified the alleged suspect as 24-year-old Luis Alfonso Dominguez.

Dominguez was arrested on charges of First Degree Murder and is being held without bond. EPSO said this is an ongoing investigation.