Victim identified in Highway 105 shooting in El Paso County

PALMER LAKE, Colo. — A 20-year-old woman shot and killed near Highway 105 has been identified.

On January 14, around 4:30 p.m. Palmer Lake Police Department Officers and El Paso County deputies responded to a shooting that occurred in the 700 block of Highway 105.

Upon arrival, officers and deputies found a woman deceased from a gunshot wound. The Coroner has identified the victim as 20-year-old Keyry Hernandez-Marroquin.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office will be the lead investigative agency in this case. EPSO detectives were on scene for hours collecting evidence and taking witness statements. Multiple agencies assisted in searching for the suspect who was still at large.

Jose Alfredo Romero, also known as Jose Romero-Romero, is wanted in connection with a deadly shooting near Palmer Lake Thursday afternoon.

On January 15, the Regional Fugitives Unit, ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tabacco, Firearms, and explosives), and the Colorado Springs Police Department Tactical Enforcement Unit, found and arrested 35-year-old Jose Alfredo Romero.

Romero was booked into the El Paso County Jail with the charge of First Degree Murder.

Anyone who may have information regarding this case is urged to contact our Investigations Tip line at 719-520-6666.