(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — On Tuesday, May 30 the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) announced that the victim of an early morning shooting on Sunday, May 28, has died of her injuries and was identified.

25-year-old Sylena Maldonado was found shot in the 2000 block of B Street in unincorporated El Paso County, west of Peterson Road and Galley Road. She was taken to the hospital where she later died of her injuries.

EPSO said deputies originally responded around 3 a.m. on Sunday to a report of shots fired at the B Street address. After Maldonado was taken to the hospital, EPSO said detectives identified “multiple scenes” and quickly developed leads.

23-year-old Kevin Rued was identified as a person of interest and was later located on Fay Drive in the Security-Widefield area. Rued was brought in for questioning without incident.

Courtesy of El Paso County Sheriff’s Office; 23-year-old Kevin Rued

EPSO said Rued has been booked into the El Paso County jail on charges of First Degree Murder and Felony Menacing, as well as other related charges.