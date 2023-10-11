(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has identified the victim of a homicide that happened on the 400 block of East Kiowa Street on Oct. 7.

On Oct. 11, the El Paso County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 56-year-old Patrick Hunt of Colorado Springs. CSPD says the Coroner’s Office will determine the cause of death, but Hunt’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

The investigation is still active, according to CSPD. Anyone with information or who witnessed the shooting is asked to call the CSPD at (719) 444-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.