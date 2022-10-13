(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The victim of a homicide that happened on Monday, Oct. 10 on East Cimarron Street near downtown has been identified, and a suspect in the case has been arrested.

41-year-old Kelty Marron, of Colorado Springs, was found dead in the area of East Cimarron Street, between South Cascade Avenue and South Tejon Street. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers were originally called to an assault in progress around 7:50 p.m., and when they arrived, they found Marron dead on the scene.

During the initial investigation, 34-year-old Luke Herndon of Colorado Springs was identified as the suspect in the case. Herndon and Marron have a known association, CSPD said.

Herndon was taken into custody and booked into the El Paso County Jail on a charge of Second Degree Murder.

Courtesy: CSPD

Marron’s death is the 40th homicide investigation in the City of Colorado Springs in 2022, according to CSPD. Police had investigated 30 homicides this time last year.

CSPD said the investigation into Marron’s death is still active, and anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call CSPD at (719) 444-7000; or the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477 is you would like to remain anonymous.