(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said a victim held on to a theft suspect’s car while the suspect drove away, after the suspect stole a handgun and pointed it at the victim when confronted.

According to CSPD, around 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24, officers responded to a reported theft in the 200 block of South Circle Drive. A suspect allegedly took a handgun from the victim’s car, and when the owner of the car confronted the suspect, the suspect pointed the handgun at the victim.

The suspect then tried to leave the scene in a black hatchback, and CSPD said the victim held onto the black hatchback for a short distance before letting go.

Shortly after this incident, officers responded to a separate call of the same suspect trying to take a backpack from a second victim’s car in the 800 block of South Circle. The suspect once again pointed a handgun at the second victim when confronted, before running away without taking anything.

Officers later found the black hatchback in the area unoccupied, however CSPD said officers were able to find the stolen items of the first victim, and neither victim was seriously injured.

No suspect has been identified.