COLORADO SPRINGS — A man lead El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) deputies on a brief chase before being arrested.

Just before 3 p.m. on April 20th, EPSO deputies attempted to contact 26-year-old Jacob Nail inside a pickup truck with no license plate near Terminal Avenue and Conrad Street in the Cimarron Hills area of unincorporated El Paso County.

Nail drove away from deputies, leading them on a brief chase before his truck hit a curb and finally came to a stop in a drainage ditch, where he fled on foot. He was arrested a short time later. During his arrest, Nail was found to have a bag of Fentanyl pills in his mouth.

Nail has been booked into the El Paso County Jail on charges of vehicular eluding, motor vehicle theft, reckless driving, driving under restraint, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.