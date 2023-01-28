(COLORADO SPRINGS) — An uninvolved driver’s vehicle was hit with gunfire while in the area of a vehicle chase Friday evening on Jan. 27, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

At approximately 8:35 p.m., CSPD received multiple 911 calls reporting vehicles chasing each other near the corner of Fountain Boulevard and Chelton Road. The occupants of the vehicles were also shooting at one another, according to CSPD.

Officers said an uninvolved person who was driving in the area had their vehicle struck by gunfire. At this time, no injuries were reported.

Officers are working to identify those involved in the shooting.