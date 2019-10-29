1  of  64
Former USAFA instructor pleads guilty to sexual exploitation of a child

Paul Sikkema / Photo courtesy 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — A former U.S. Air Force Academy ethics instructor has pled guilty to sexual exploitation of a child, according to the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Capt. Paul Sikkema was arrested in April on charges of internet luring of a child. He was immediately removed from his teaching post when the allegations were made, according to the Academy.

Prosecutors said a deputy made contact with Sikkema in an online chat room and purported to be a 14-year-old girl. Sikkema continued to correspond with the investigator, sharing photos and texts that described explicit sexual conduct, and proposed a meeting, according to prosecutors.

Sikkema faces up to 90 days in jail when he is sentenced December 13. He will also have to register as a sex offender and will face up to 10 years of sex offender intensive supervised probation.

An Academy spokesman said the Academy is working with the investigators to obtain the evidence in the case, which investigators do not release while the case is ongoing. The Academy will use that evidence to determine if any further action will be taken.

“Generally speaking, though, his guilty plea and conviction will
automatically trigger discharge actions,” the spokesman said in a statement.

