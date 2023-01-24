(U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo.) — A U.S. Air Force Academy (USAFA) Cadet who was court martialed for sexual assault in January has been sentenced to five years in jail and will be dismissed from the Air Force, according to the Academy.

In a press release from USAFA, the Academy said Cadet Justin Couty was convicted and sentenced following his court-martial, which concluded Saturday, Jan. 21.

USAFA said a military judge sentenced Couty to 30 months confinement for each specification, to be served consecutively for a total sentence of five years. Couty will also face dismissal from the Air Force (punitive discharge), a reprimand, and forfeiture of all pay and allowances.

Couty elected trial by military judge alone and was found guilty of two specifications of sexual assault in violation of Article 120, Uniform Code of Military Justice. He was found not guilty of two specifications of abusive sexual contact and one specification of sexual assault, Article 120, UCMJ.

USAFA said the five day trial included testimony from victims, witnesses and presentation of evidence from the government and the defense.