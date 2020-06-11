USAFA cadet pleads guilty to cocaine charges

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — Cadet First Class Kyler Ehm pled guilty Thursday to one charge and four specifications of Uniform Code of Military Justice Article 112a wrongful use of cocaine on June 9.

The military judge accepted his plea of guilty and sentenced Cadet Ehm to a reprimand, forfeiture in pay of $700 per month for four months, and two months confinement. Cadet Ehm will now have a federal drug conviction on his record.

Cadet Ehm’s guilty plea was pursuant to a pretrial agreement with the Convening Authority, the USAFA Superintendent.