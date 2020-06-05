USAFA cadet facing court martial on cocaine charges

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — An Air Force Academy cadet is facing a court martial on cocaine charges.

A court martial for Cadet First Class Kyler Ehm is set to begin Tuesday. Ehm is charged with four specifications of wrongful use of cocaine.

