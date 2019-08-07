USAFA cadet discharged after pleading guilty to assault

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — A U.S. Air Force Academy cadet has been discharged after pleading guilty to assault, according to the Academy.

Cadet Andrew Hong pled guilty Tuesday to one charge and one specification of assault, and two specifications of assault consummated by battery. As part of the plea agreement, the military dismissed the original charges of attempted abusive sexual contact and abusive sexual contact.

Hong was sentenced to 12 months confinement, forfeitures of all pay and allowances, a reprimand, and a punitive discharge. He will now have a federal conviction on his record.