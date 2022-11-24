(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said the remnants of an improvised explosive device (IED), along with an unexploded IED, were found at a home in Stratton Meadows.

CSPD said officers with the Sand Creek division originally responded around 5:45 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24, to a home in the 1100 block of Norwood Avenue, in a neighborhood northwest of I-25 and Lake Avenue, after a call was received reporting damaged property.

When officers arrived, they found what appeared to be a shotgun blast to the back of the home, which broke through the siding as well as a windowpane. Through further investigation, officers found the remnants of an IED, as well as what appeared to be an unexploded IED.

CSPD said the Regional Explosives Unit responded and rendered the unexploded device safe. CSPD said all of the IED devices were collected as evidence, and the investigation remains ongoing.