(CROWLEY COUNTY, Colo.) — A Crowley County man wanted in connection with the Sept. 14 attempted homicide of his common-law wife is now behind bars.

34-year-old Salvador Bailon was taken into custody on Monday, Oct. 24 as part of a multi-jurisdiction operation in La Junta, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

Bailon was wanted on two outstanding arrest warrants, both for charges related to domestic violence. The Crowley County Sheriff’s Office said they are also pursuing charges for attempted homicide after Bailon allegedly assaulted his common-law wife, put a gun to her head, and pulled the trigger. However, the firearm malfunctioned and failed to fire.

The Colorado Violent Offender Task Force (COVOTF) gathered information that led them to a mobile home near Garfield Avenue and West 12th Street in La Junta.

There, COVOTF members from the U.S. Marshals, the Colorado Springs Police Department, Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado Department of Corrections, Otero County Sheriff’s Office, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, along with assistance from the Crowley County Sheriff’s Office, Pueblo Police Department, and La Junta Police Department converged on the mobile home.

After nearly three hours on scene, Bailon came out of the home and was taken into custody. He was immediately turned over to Crowley County Sheriff’s Deputies to be transported and booked into jail.

Salvador Bailon mugshot, Courtesy: U.S. Department of Justice

“I would like to thank the Otero County Sheriff’s Office, the La Junta Police Department, The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the United States Marshals who all collaborated on this capture,” said Crowley County Sheriff Terry Reeves. “I also want to thank the Pueblo tactical team who brought the stand-off to a close after the introduction of chemical agents into the trailer.”