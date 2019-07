An Article 32 hearing will be held Tuesday for a U.S. Air Force Academy cadet accused of assault.

Cadet Third Class Randy Faulk is facing one specification of aggravated assault and one specification of communicating a threat.

An Article 32 hearing is similar to a civilian grand jury proceeding. It’s used to determine if probable cause exists to support the charges and specifications.

UPDATE (July 2, 2019): The cadet was acquitted of the charges at a general court martial on June 28.