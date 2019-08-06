Two women robbed at gunpoint in northern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for the suspects who robbed two women in separate parts of northern Colorado Springs Monday night.

Police said the first robbery happened around 9:40 p.m. on Briargate Boulevard just east of Academy Boulevard. The victim told police she was sitting on the curb when a dark-colored four-door sedan pulled up to her and two men got out. One pointed a silver handgun at her head and demanded her phone and purse, according to police. A third person was driving the car.

Police said about 20 minutes later, another woman was robbed at gunpoint on Baytree Grove, which is in the area of Dublin Boulevard and Rangewood Drive, about four miles away from the first robbery.

Police said the suspect descriptions were the same for both robberies. Police are not releasing the suspect information at this time.

No suspects have been arrested.