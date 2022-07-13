PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Police have taken two women into custody after they carjacked a man at gunpoint and then lead police on a chase.

At about 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) received a report of a carjacking at gunpoint in the 700 block of Patty Drive, near the Highway 50/I-25 interchange. The victim reported that the carjackers were two women.

Just before 6:00 p.m., PPD located the victim’s car near the intersection of Santa Fe Avenue and W. City Center Drive. When police tried to stop the car, it led them on a chase to the south side of Pueblo. Police attempted several methods to stop the car during the chase.

The car was finally stopped using a PIT maneuver in the 1400 block of Spruce Street. Both suspects were taken into custody on scene.

21-year-old Destiny Garcia-Martinez and 40-year-old Fashawn Garcia were arrested on charges of aggravated robbery and vehicular eluding.

Garcia had an active arrest warrant for aggravated motor vehicle theft. Her previous involvements with Pueblo Police include 1st degree trespass, aggravated robbery, theft, criminal mischief, aggravated motor vehicle theft, and vehicular assault.