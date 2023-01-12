Two wanted felons arrested after hours-long barricade

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) arrested two wanted felons following an hours-long barricade on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

Courtesy of El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy of El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

35-year-old Kenneth Kaufman-Magallanez was arrested for several felony and misdemeanor charges including Assault on a Peace Officer and Felony Eluding. He was booked into the El Paso County Jail on numerous felony and misdemeanor charges.

46-year-old Rosalind Baldursson was taken into custody and later booked into the El Paso County Jail on outstanding felony and misdemeanor warrants.

On Jan. 4, 2023, a warrant was obtained for the arrest of Kaufman-Magallanez, for several charges after he ran from EPSO deputies and caused a head-on crash on Powers Boulevard. The crash resulted in multiple injuries. Kaufman-Magallanez also had a felony warrant for his arrest prior to this incident, said EPSO.

The Metro Fugitive Unit, a joint task force comprised of EPSO and the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), was able to locate Kaufman-Magallanez at a home in the 600 block of Rowe Lane in the Security-Widefield area of unincorporated El Paso County just after Noon on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

The scene was quickly contained, and the Sheriff’s Office Tactical Support Group (TSG) responded to the scene. TSG consists of SWAT, K9, Crisis Negotiators, Tactical Dispatchers, the Regional Explosives Unit, and tactical medics from CSPD.

Four schools near the scene including Webster Elementary, Talbott STEAM Innovation School, Mesa Ridge High School, and James Madison Charter Academy were placed on a Secure Perimeter status to prevent students from being routinely released.

Following hours-long negotiations with EPSO, Kaufman-Magallanez surrendered without incident just after 2:15 p.m. During negotiations, another wanted felon was determined to be inside the home along with other individuals. Others in the home exited peacefully and were escorted from the area to safety.

The second wanted felon was identified as Baldursson who barricaded inside the home. She refused to come out despite repeated attempts by negotiators to secure her peaceful surrender. Baldursson was eventually located inside the home and taken into custody by SWAT Team personnel.