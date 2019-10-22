Two USAFA cadets facing charges for use of cocaine

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — Two Air Force Academy cadets are facing charges for use of cocaine, according to Academy officials.

An Article 32 hearing will be held Wednesday for Cadet First Class Kyler Ehm, who is charged with four specifications of wrongful use of cocaine.

An Article 32 hearing is similar to a civilian grand jury proceeding. It’s used to determine if probable cause exists to support the charges and specifications.

A court martial will be held Thursday and Friday for Cadet Second Class Harry Vaughn. Vaughn is charged with two specifications of making false official statements to law enforcement about the purchase and use of cocaine, and two specifications of wrongful use and distribution of cocaine.