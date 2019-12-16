Two teens arrested after Old Colorado City burglary

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two teens were arrested after a burglary in Old Colorado City early Sunday morning, according to police.

Police said the burglary happened around 5:30 a.m. at an unspecified business on West Colorado Avenue near the intersection with 31st Street. The business owner saw the suspects on surveillance video, according to police.

When officers arrived, the suspects were running south toward Highway 24. After a K9 warning, two of the suspects stopped and complied with officers, according to police. They were arrested without further incident.

Police said the two suspects both reported injuries that had occurred before police arrived. One of the suspects was hospitalized with a non-life-threatening head injury.

The suspects were fingerprinted and photographed, then turned over to their parents, according to police.